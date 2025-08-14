Crawley Town boss admits he loves a 'meaty challenge' as he gives his view on Holohan's red card against Swansea City

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey have given his view on Gavan Holohan’s disputed red card against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holohan was shown a red card for a strong challenge on Goncalo Franco in the latter stages of the game, killing off any chance of a Reds comeback as they eventually lost 3-1.

In the post-match interview, Lindsey said he had ‘best not speak’ on it, not wanting to say anything negative about the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the build up to the Crewe game, we asked Lindsey for his views on the decision and the tackle. He believes a part of the game he loves is being taken out of the game but he relaise he has to adapt to the ever-changing rulings.

Gavan Holohan was sent of against Swansea City | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"I look at myself, and even though I am old in age, I am 53, I do think like a modern coach,” said Lindsey, “I do want my team to play in a modern manner and I feel I do move with the times in terms of rules changes and everything else.

“But what I can’t get on board with is a good, meaty 50/50 challenge between two honest players not being acceptable any more.

“I obviously don’t want to see any player get hurt, that’s not what I am talking about, but I just felt it was just two honest footballers going in on a 50-5/50 challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think once you are committed to that challenge and you are putting your foot through the ball, it’s very difficult to win the tackle then stop your foot so the momentum takes you through and that’s where it becomes an issue.

“I think what the referee is saying is that he [Holohan] has followed through. I am not sure how you can not follow through when you go into a tackle. It’s almost impossible, through physics, through gravity, through obvious reasons.

“It’s a shame because I think it was a real honest challenge from Gav, there’s no malice in it whatsoever. If the kid got hurt then we are sorry for that but thankfully he played on.

“I think fans want to see commitment from players and he showed commitment there and he gets a red card for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an shame the games gone a little but that way but do I understand it? I kind of do because of injuries. But I have always liked a meaty challenge, it’s the way I played. I wouldn;t have last long in this day and age as a player. But maybe it’s good for the game.

“From a fans point of view, I think they like to see strong challenges and players being committed.

“But the new ruling changes that a little. I do understand it but whether I like it or not remains to be seen.”

Lindsey said they have appealed the decision so are awaiting confirmation of Holohan’s punishment.