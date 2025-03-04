Crawley Town boss apologises and makes plea to fans after poor Lincoln City display

Rob Elliot made a heartfelt apology in his post-match interview following the 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City – and also made a plea to direct the frustration at him.

Kamari Doyle gave Crawley the perfect start with a tap-in after good work from Will Swan and Charlie Barker.

But Lincoln dominated after that and goals from James Collins, Jovon Makama, Dom Jeffries and Joe Gardner gave the Imps on the second win in the last eight games.

The defeat leaves Crawley seven points from safety.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot

Elliot said: “It’s disappointing. We started the game so well but then...we talked about defending crosses against Lincoln and we didn’t do it, especially in the first half. It’s just not good enough from everyone.”

The Reds boss also referenced the fans. "I haven’t had a chance to interact with the fans as much as I would like and I know a lot of the anger is directed at me, and I can accept that,” he said. “I have broad shoulders. But one thing I will say it’s not from lack of hard work or desire or not wanting to do the best for the club. I understand there are other issues going on at the club.

"I will make sure we will give it absolutely everything and if we fall short, we fall short. We have got to stick together. My staff are really good people trying to do the best that we can.

"But direct frustration at me, I will take it on the chin. Apologies the results are what they are. And if I don’t come across as good as I should then I can only apologise. I always see the positives and I am doing the best for this club. If we fall short please direct it at me.

"I can’t talk about the club stuff because I haven’t been here long enough to be honest with you but the one thing I do know is everyone at the club is doing the job of two people.

"But apologies to the fans for the travel and the result, we do really appreciate their efforts.”

You can see Elliot’s full interview and Charlie Barker’s reaction in the video at the top of this page.