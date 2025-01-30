Crawley Town boss clarifies goalkeeper situation after former Swindon Town and Charlton keeper misses Mansfield Town win
Jojo Wollacott, who signed in the summer, has been the number one for the Reds in this campaign so far.
But Cox, a loanee from Brentford, started the game and put in an impressive display, helping keep a clean sheet during the 1-0 win with an assured performance.
It is hasn’t been confirmed why Wollacott was not in the squad, but when asked about the goalkeeper situation, Elliot said: “With Beachy [Eddie Beach] going back [to parent club Chelsea], we needed to bring someone in.
"Coxy has come in, he is someone we have liked for a long time and I thought he was excellent. He’s so brave with his feet, dealt with aerial duels and got a well-dseerved clean sheet. He’s a great addition to the squad.
"Jojo missed out on the game as he wasn’t available.”
Jasper Sheik has been out on loan and called back during Crawley’s disrupted year in terms of goalkeepers. And Elliot confirmed he might go out on loan again. “Jasper’s been exceptional in training, he’s hhad a good loan at Whitehawk, he is someone we have high hopes for. We’ll just have assess the situation whether Jasper goes back out on loan. We’ll have to see where we are at.
"But it’s a positive to get Coxy in.”
Crawey Town host Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.
