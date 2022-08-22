Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours on social media suggested the left back was on his way out of the Broadfield Stadium.

But Betsy quashed those rumours and said people ‘do not know the ins and outs of the club’ and confirmed he would be ‘involved’ in the Carabao Cup tie tomorrow night (Tuesday, August 23).

Betsy said: “This is the thing about social media and people not knowing the inside and out of the football club and what goes on on a daily basis.

“Nick is fine and in good spirits. He was out for eight weeks, I am not sure if people knew that?

“We didn’t see him for eight or nine weeks [because he was injured], he has only just returned in the last couple of weeks so he is back fit now.

“He needs games and he will be involved in the squad tomorrow and that was always going to be the plan. Wherever that story came from, it’s nonsense.

“It’s disappointing because people don’t know the ins and outs and they have to trust what we are doing.”

Nick Tsaroulla at the signing session at Crawley Town

Betsy did suggest there may be some players who would be leaving the club. “We know the quality of the players we have in the squad and there are players who are at a good level that won't fit what we are trying to do going forward and that’s the nature of the football industry.

"That doesn’t mean we don’t respect them, or think they are not good players, that happens at every club.

“Nick has been out injured, everyone else has had a full pre-season. He will be playing catch-up but he will be involved tomorrow and we are looking forward to seeing him play.

"He’s a talented boy.”

Tsaroulla joined the club at the same time as Max Watters in October 2020 and instantly became a club legend for his goal against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Betsy spoke to the Crawley Observer at a signing session where the players met the fans and signed their shirts and photos.