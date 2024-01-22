Crawley Town boss 'frustrated' by AFC Wimbledon postponement, but not concerned about fixture pile-up

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is not concerned about fixtures piling up despite going two Saturday’s without a League Two game.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reds were already without a fixture this Saturday with Wrexham being in the FA Cup, but they suffered a further blow when their match with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday was postponed a full 24 hours ahead of the game.

The pitch was deemed unplayable due to the freezing temperatures, even though it was forecast to be warmer on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the debacle of the Peterborough trip two weeks ago – due to be played again last night (Tuesday) – Crawley will now have a few more Tuesday night fixtures before the end of the season.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: submitted

But Lindsey is not concerned. “We know the season was a bit longer last year, it finished in May. This season we are finishing in April and I remember when I came in there were a couple of postponements and my first game wasn’t until end of January against Salford and we had 22 games left.

"We only have 19 games left in the league so it shouldn’t really be any different to last year. It’s probably not as bad last year so it’s not a problem.”

Lindsey was also frustrated by the early postponement. He said: “I didn't get a chance to question the decision and we didn’t get a chance to send anybody from our club to their stadium to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t pick up the message that there was an inspection until it was too late and when we were having a bit of lunch after training we got the message it was off.

"It’s frustrating but it is what it is, there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Ben Gladwin, who recently had a knee operation, is the only player out at the moment and Lindsey said the cancellations might mean he will get more games than expected. “He's got a fixed date for when he'll be back so that won't be affected by this [postponement] but I suppose in a way that maybe more games at the end of the season for him to figure in. But he's going to be out for a while yet anyway.”

Last week saw Laurence Maguire extend his loan spell at the Broadfield Stadium until the remainder of the 2023/24 season but it has been a quiet window for the Resd so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lindsey was having a recruitment meeting on Monday. He said: “We are getting towards the end of the window now with just over a week left. I'll probably know more when I when I get off the Zoom call, but we may have some movement, we may not.”

Crawley will host AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy quarter-finals if they won at Peterborough last night. Lindsey was putting out a strong side to try and progress in the competition.