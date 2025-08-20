Crawley Town boss gives his assessment on Charlton Athletic loanee after first start for Reds

Crawley Town Scott Lindsey has been really impressed with Charlton loanee Kaheim Dixon since he joined the club last Friday.

The Charlton loanee and Jamaican international has featured in both games since signing a season-long loan deal and has become an integral part of the team.

Scott told us: “He’s been absolutely brilliant. Nathan Jones (Charlton manager) text me a number of week back and said ‘look this is not a blanket text to a load of managers. It’s mainly to you, because I know he’s going to come here and improve and get coached, and I think he’ll do well for you and your team’.

“So that was an interesting text. I actually spent the next three or four days watching the boy, and I thought, he could improve us. He can create that ball-carrying player that probably we haven’t got in the number 10/8 positions, and he carries the ball really well, and he’s confident.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey talks to Kaheim Dixon during the MK Dons game | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footballl

"I thought he was excellent again tonight, and like I say should have probably got on the score sheet.”

There was also praise for Danny Cashman, who also started his first game last night. Cashman hadn’t featured, due to an injury picked up in pre-season, before he came on as a sub against Crewe but was impressive last night. Lindsey said: “Danny Casham was great all night. He comes inside the pitch and knit things together, looked like they were going to nick stuff, and then all of a sudden, he comes away with the ball.”