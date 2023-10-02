Crawley Town boss gives his squad top grade - but says he won't allow complacency as they go joint top of League Two
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goals from Adam Campbell, Laurence Maguire and Danilo Orsi ensured a 3-0 win against basement boys Sutton United – and one more goal would have put them top of the table above Notts County on goal difference.
It’s been an incredible start to the season for the Reds, defying all predictions and odds and Lindsey couldn;t be more happy with his side so far. When asked what grade he would give them, he said: “A because they have been brilliant. We’ve been good attacking-wise. We scored a lot of goals. This group of players will always score goals. We will need to be stingier at the back.”
But Lindsey is not surprised his side are where they are in the table. “We felt we could do what we have done,” he said. “We backed ourselves to be really competitive this season. We signed what we sign and sold players we felt that probably should move on. We coached the team to play in a certain way. A lot of detail has gone into that. We expect good results with the work we put in. Probably a lot of people will be scratching their head thinking how the hell are we were we are, but in the dressing room we kind of felt we could do what we done.”
Reds have now won four consecutive games in the league, the first time they have achieved that in five and a half years. Lindsey said: “Very nice to hear that, we do realise football has a really nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth when you're not expecting it so we need to be really professional, hard working, never going to get complacent, I won’t allow it.”