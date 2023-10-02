Crawley Town boss gives his squad top grade - but says he won't allow complacency as they go joint top of League Two

Scott Lindsey has graded his side’s start to the season as an ‘A’ as they went joint top of League Two on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Adam Campbell, Laurence Maguire and Danilo Orsi ensured a 3-0 win against basement boys Sutton United – and one more goal would have put them top of the table above Notts County on goal difference.

It’s been an incredible start to the season for the Reds, defying all predictions and odds and Lindsey couldn;t be more happy with his side so far. When asked what grade he would give them, he said: “A because they have been brilliant. We’ve been good attacking-wise. We scored a lot of goals. This group of players will always score goals. We will need to be stingier at the back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Lindsey is not surprised his side are where they are in the table. “We felt we could do what we have done,” he said. “We backed ourselves to be really competitive this season. We signed what we sign and sold players we felt that probably should move on. We coached the team to play in a certain way. A lot of detail has gone into that. We expect good results with the work we put in. Probably a lot of people will be scratching their head thinking how the hell are we were we are, but in the dressing room we kind of felt we could do what we done.”