Crawley Town boss gives his verdict on Portsmouth keeper after clean sheet against Birmingham City

Lucas Michael
By Lucas Michael
Published 18th Apr 2025, 22:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said that Toby Steward was brilliant in goal on his debut in a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City.

The hosts peppered Stewards goal with shots in the opening 10 minutes but he dealt with everything which came his way.

Even when Crawley grew into the game a bit Birmingham kept looking like a threat, with Steward not letting anything past him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apart from one loose pass which led to a blocked shot, it was a faultless performance from the emergency loan keeper.

Toby Steward after Crawley Town's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield MediaToby Steward after Crawley Town's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media
Toby Steward after Crawley Town's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Lindsey said: “I thought Toby was brilliant in goal. I thought not just his shot stopping but also the way he had the ball and the decisions that he made.

“I thought Dion [Conroy] really helped him with the goal kicks. I thought we looked really good playing out from the back today and a lot of credit has got to go to Toby with that.”

Along with Steward, everyone in a Crawley shirt played their part in an important draw. Despite this, Lindsey still was a little bit disappointed in the opening spell in which Steward kept them in the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I just wanted that little bit more in the first half and not to get shy by the fact that we're playing in front of 27,000 against Birmingham who were the champions. I don't care. I wanted just to go out there and really show us.

“It's important that we showed us today and I think we did that in the end. I'm really proud of the team.”

Related topics:Birmingham CityPortsmouthBirmingham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice