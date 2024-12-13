Crawley Town boss gives January Transfer Window update including whether to add defender to playing squad

With the January transfer window coming up, Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot has given his thoughts on what the club need to do to strengthen – and revealed one of his staff might be added to the squad.

The Reds have struggled with injuries this season but, with the exception of Josh Flint who will be out for the majority of the season, hope to have a near-full complement going into the busy festive period with Elliot revealing this week Dion Conroy and Junior Quitirna could be in the squad for the trip to Peterborough on Saturday.

And with the transfer window just around the corner, we asked what Elliot’s plans are. “I think for everyone you want to try and improve the squad, and you want to try and help in areas where we are lacking, where the depth isn't as strong but I think that comes with obviously balance as well, with finances and where we're at as a club in terms of what we need,” he said.

"I don't think we've really had a chance to see this squad fully develop yet because it was such a new squad coming together, so many new changes and so many young players.

Louis Storey with Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot in the dugout | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Hopefully in the next few days and games, in the build-up to Christmas we can see the squad, the team keep developing and then whatever we do in January can just add to the momentum and add to the lads that we can keep moving forward and not disrupt it too much.”

A player Elliot has got his eye on is Louis Storey, who had become the former Newcastle United goalkeeper’s right-hand man in his previous role at Gateshead.

The 31-year-old followed Elliot south in October, and there has been talk whether the centre back will join Elliot’s squad to reinforce the defence.

Elliot said: “Louis picked up an injury actually in training so we'll see how he is because he joins in when he can.

“I think with Louis it'll be a case of where the squad's at by the end of the window and if he can be added to the squad, if there's space then we probably would.

“Louis is very selfless; that's not the priority if that makes sense and I think he's enjoying the journey in terms of stepping up with his coaching, but we'll assess that sort of when it comes to January and where the squad is.”