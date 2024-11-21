Crawley Town boss gives updates on injuries to key players - including one to return for Rotherham United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a tough time for Crawley Town in terms of injuries, with Rob Elliot using the phrase ‘bare bones’ on more than one occasion recently.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it looks like they might still be struggling this weekend as they face Steve Evans’ Rotherham United on Saturday at the Broadfield Stadium.

But one player who is back and ready to go is Jojo Wollacott. The 28-year-old stopper is back from international duty with Ghana, where he did not make an appearance, and is recovered from his nasty head injury he picked up in the FA Cup against Maidenhead United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his boss is happy to have him back. “He's been excellent before he got injured and too have someone like Jojo's come back into the squad is a massive bonus for us,” said Elliot. “We thought he might have played in a couple of the games [on international duty], so a bit gutted for him, especially with them not qualifying. But he's back, he's all okay and recovered because he took a really nasty whack to the head in the concussion.”

Crawley Town stars Harry Forster (dead leg) and Jay Williams (tendonitis) have both been on the sidelines | Pictures: Getty

Crawley will still be without defenders Josh Flint and Dion Conroy, who have long-term injuries, along with keepers Eddie Beach and Ryan Sanford.

But Elliot gave more positive updates on Jay Williams, Harry Firster and Gavan Holohan.

Williams has not played since the Northampton defeat and Elliot said: “Jay's got an issue with his patella tendon which he's had for a long time. He's got tendinitis so it's one of them ones that hopefully with rest he'll get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said he feels better now he's rested it. So, we'll just have to build him up slowly to make sure that when he does come back we're not putting him at risk.”

Forster missed out on the trip to Bristol last week because of a thigh injury. Elliot said: “Harry had a dead leg, which seems to be quite a severe one. There's a lot of bruising come out, so we couldn't risk him for the game. He's going for a scan so we can find out more.

“Hopefully, it's just a dead leg so it won't be too bad for him.”

And Elliot said Holohan had a tight groin last week but he will be back but Crawley will be missing Bradley Ibrahim through suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Saturday, Crawley have another midweek break before the busy Christmas schedule starts with the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City. But Elliot will not be risking any members of his squad as he prepares for the intense schedule. "My big belief is that I don't want to risk one player for one game to lose them for ten,” he said. “Especially someone like Harry Forster, who's been brilliant for us this year. We'll just assess the lads as we go and do right by the person in terms of what they need for their body, whilst managing how much we want them to play and how much they want to play as well.”