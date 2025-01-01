Crawley Town boss has his say on fixture backlog following Charlton Athletic postponement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Elliot is not worried about possible fixture congestion after Crawley Town’s New Year’s Day game with Charlton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Reds have already had to reschedule the Stevenage game, which was postponed when Storm Darragh hit, and the scheduled game with Wigan on January 11 has to be moved because the Latics are still in the FA Cup.

Add the Addicks game to this and it could potentially be a busy February and March for Elliot and his men.

But after the crazy Christmas schedule, Elliot was relaxed about it. When we asked him if he was worried about the fixture backlog, said: “Not after this week, no. It’s a game of football at the end of the day and you just have to deal with what you’re given. When games are rescheduled, you have to be ready for it and you have to deal with it.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"You have to be ready to reassess what you plan for in training. When things are out of your control you can’t focus on that you just have to focus on what you can control.

"What we can focus on is our training for Barnsley and then obviously a week’s gap ready for Burton after that so you can’t get too caught up in things you can’t control, if you do, you waste energy that isn’t needed.”

Crawley travel to Barnsley on Saturday before a two week break.