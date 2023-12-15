Crawley Town boss hints at January transfer window movements and is keen to keep Chesterfield loanee

Crawley Town are already looking at the January transfer window, and boss Scott Lindsey eyeing up a chance to improve his squad as they go in search of a play-off place.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey made wholesale changes to the squad in the summer, bringing in 15 news players and has already exceeded a lot of pundit and fan expectations with his relatively inexperienced side just one point off the play-offs.

With the transfer window opening soon, Lindsey will be looking to strengthen as they push to maintain a great first half of the season. As well as players coming in, Lindsey hinted there could be some going the other way – but there was one player he was adamant would be staying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We certainly got lists of players and were certainly looking at players on a daily basis and looking to see if first of all see if they fit the remit of what we want and how we want it. Speaking to the owners, there may be some movement, ins and outs, we have to wait and see what happens.”

Laurence Maguire has impressed since joining Crawley Town on loan. Picture: CTFC

Laurence Maguire joined Crawley on-loan from Chesterfield last summer, and with his loan running out in January Lindsey wants to act quickly in keeping the defender. Lindsey said: “100% want Laurence to stay, I think it's just a case of us agreeing, Laurence agreeing and Chesterfield agreeing, and it will be done.

“Laurence has been outstanding for us, he's really taken that position up brilliantly, he's a very smart footballer and really understands what I want from him.”