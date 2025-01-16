Crawley Town boss hints at more transfer activity - and singles out priority position

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has hinted that Crawley will be doing more business in this transfer window, with eyes on a new goalkeeper.

This comes after goalkeeper Eddie Beach was recalled by Chelsea, with the Welshman having only played twice in his time in Sussex.

Unfortunately, injury cost him a chance for a run in the team, which also came at the same time the Reds had a goalkeeper injury crisis, with Millwall keeper Connal Trueman having to be called on an emergency loan.

Now with Beach gone, Crawley are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, along with other players who could bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Elliot said: “We are working on getting another goalkeeper in, Eddie [Beach] did great when he played a couple of games, and I think he needs to go and play some games consistently for himself. We are working in the background to bring someone in.

“We’ve had a bit of a strange one this year with goalies, with Jojo [Wolloacott] going into nationals and having a couple of injuries so we are looking to try and strengthen there because we need to bring someone in.”

Elliot also stated that he wants the right players for the club, and will only sign players who will make a positive impact on the squad.

He said: “The way the club recruits with the data and everything like that, and obviously with myself bringing Ben [Radcliffe] in, so working together to try and make sure we can add to the squad and get players who are going to affect it.

“There’s signing players, and there are signing players there is signing players for the right reasons and making sure they come in and they have a massive effect.”

The Reds data driven transfer system has been a huge success, with many of the promotion team signed through their data from other clubs matching what Crawley were looking for.

It has also proved useful this season with Crawley finding many quality players who have improved the team, with Elliot also having a say on matters along with the data system used.

On their transfer system, Elliot said: “It is a bit of both. The system’s been in place before I had come, and it was obviously very successful with what happened last year and the players we brought in.

“The likes of Ben Radcliffe, I explained that I had very high hopes for him and I think he can play at a very high level, and that goes into the system that the club use, and there will be players that are flagged up and offered and shown and I’ll put my eye over them and it’s quite an open and honest conservation which is good.

“Recruitment is really tough at any level, especially with the resources we have at this level unfortunately we are going to be out of reach for some players and some teams, so we need to make sure when we do bring in players that they affect the group not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.”