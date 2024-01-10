Crawley Town boss hints at strong starting line-up for EFL Trophy trip to Peterborough

Crawley Town says he will pick a team ‘that can win the game’ against Peterborough when they face in the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy tonight.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lindsey has stuck with players who have had less league minutes in this competition so far and they have done brilliantly beating Charlton and Aston Villa u21s in the group stage before a superb display in the first knockout round saw them beat a strong Bristol Rovers side.

Peterborough are the highest placed side left in the competition and Lindsey, who watched Posh in their FA Cup tie against Leeds United on Sunday, has hinted it might be a stronger side who faces Darren Ferguson’s side.

He said: “I am really focussed on what I want to do. We had a tough game on Saturday, a long journey and some bumps and bruises but I am really focussed on what we are going to do. I worked on the team today in terms of our shape and how we want to attack the game.

“We are ready to go and the decisions I have made were not really that hard. There’s been a real identity of not just the team that plays every Saturday in the league games but in these games as well. It’s a real identity throughout the whole playing squad. I have really enjoyed these games, it’s been brilliant for the younger players.

“But I will pick a team that I think can win the game and we are going to attack in a manner in where we will try and win it.”

The identity of this Crawley Town side has been apparent throughout the whole season with the likes of Jack Roles and Klaidi Lolos getting first team minutes thanks to the performances in the EFL Trophy games and when the the youngsters have been called into the league side, they have fitted in perfectly.

Lindsey said: “There has been three goals over the last three games that have been very similar. Similar passes and very similar crosses and very similar finishes in many ways and there have been eight players involved in those three goals.

"It just goes to show the work on the training ground we do, the players really understand it and deliver it brilliantly.”