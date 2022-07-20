Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy praises character of club and goalkeeper as Reds maintain unbeaten pre-season record

Kevin Betsy was very satisfied with the performance, he said: “It was a really pleasing performance tonight. some of the young lads we have brought in showed their quality and talent.

"The application out of possession was really good today.

"The character of this club is strong at the moment, a really resilient group. Play for each other and work hard together so that’s really pleasing.”

Betsy was full of praise for goalkeeper Corey Addai, who joined Crawley earlier this month. Betsy said: “I thought Corey was amazing in goal, both in possession and his out of possession work. He was phenomenal and made some amazing saves.”Betsy also acknowledged the hard work that has already gone at Crawley with regards to the playing squad and said they have worked hard to build on that.

He said: “We need to embrace the work that’s already gone on her, there is a lot of good work that’s gone on before we joined the club but we brought in some youth, some energy and some creative players that will help the group. It’s a healthy mix between youth and senior players.

"We said when we came in that it was a blank canvas for everyone and that every player will get minutes and an opportunity to impress and we have stayed true to that.”Crawley Town travel to Aldershot on Saturday for their final game of pre-season.