Crawley Town boss left with a 'funny feeling' after missing out of safety by one point

Scott Lindsey was left with a ‘funny feeling’ after Crawley Town finished just one point short of survival after beating Shrewsbury Town 2-1 on the final day of the season.

After Burton Albion drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, Reds relegation to League Two was confirmed, but Crawley continued to fight to the very end and picked up three points at Croud Meadow which left them just one point away from escaping the drop.

Lindsey is proud of the way his players have performed since his return nine games ago but admits he has been left with a bittersweet feeling after missing out on League One football next season by slim margins.

“It’s a funny feeling, going down with one point to spare, so that’s the frustrating thing for me,” said Lindsey.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

“When I came in, we had nine games to go and were 12 points behind, so to say that we’ve finished just one point off — it’s hard to take in many ways. I should be really pleased with that, but I’m frustrated that we didn’t do enough to stay up.

“I’ve certainly given everything I’ve got in my body to the club in these last nine games, and I think the players have too. They fell short on only a very small number of occasions, but we’ve done great in the last nine games.

“We won five, which is a 55 percent win ratio, and that’s top-seven form. I know it’s not won in the last nine games, but I’m really pleased with what I’ve done, and I don’t think we could have done any more.”

On the final day of last season, Crawley Town beat Grimsby 2-0 which kick-started Reds' push through the playoffs and into League One for the first time in nine years and Lindsey has been left disappointed that those efforts have ultimately proven fruitless.

“It's been a tough season and I think the disappointment is that we know how much work was put in to get into this division. That's the bit that's really hurting.

“The fact that we were at Wembley last year and this time last year we were getting ready for the playoffs and celebrating against Grimsby and knowing that we were in there and getting ready for the playoffs and all of that had a really good vibe so for us now to be relegated, it’s hard to take.”