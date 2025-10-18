Crawley Town boss looking forward to pitting his wits against former Portsmouth and Blackpool boss

Michael Appleton, Manager of Shrewsbury Town . (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Appleton has a lot of experience, having managed at Portsmouth, Blackpool, and Blackburn to name a few.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Scott Lindsey is looking forward to the challenge of pitting his wits against well-travelled boss in a huge League Two encounter on Saturday.

He said: “I think it’s always good to stand shoulder-to-shoulder against some of these guys who have been in it far longer than I have and managed far many more games than I have. I always enjoy having a bottle of beer after the game and talking to all these managers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend’s opponents, Walsall’s manager Mat Sadler is in his first proper managerial role, being in charge since the 2022/23 season. But Lindsey looks forward to these match-ups as well. He said “I think that you can learn so much by watching the teams play, whether they’re a young coach or a really experienced one. I think it’s always good to kind of try and work a way out of having your team to come out on top.”

Talking about being a manager, he said: “I think that it’s a tough industry that we find ourselves in, and we’re in it together a little bit. I know we’re against each other, but we are in it together.

“Everyone’s an expert, right? And no matter what team you pick, there’s going to be someone who disagrees with you, and no matter what subs you put on at what time, someone is going to disagree with you. So it’s a tough job.

“I respect every manager that’s out there, because I know, because I’m in it, it’s a very, very tough job, and it’s an industry that there’s only 92 of us in the country. So, I respect every one of them.”