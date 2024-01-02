Crawley Town boss on key player's return from suspension, why he turned to applaud to the crowd and the January Transfer Window
The defensive midfielder missed three games over Christmas due to suspension after his sending off against Mansfield Town. And the 23-year-old was one of the standout performers in the Swindon win.
Lindsey said: “I thought he was brilliant today up against [Dan] Kemp. I asked him to man-to-man mark Kemp, wherever he goes you go with him, if he comes off the pitch, follow him off. He’s one of the better number 10s in the division isn’t he?
“He’s been unbelievable for Swindon and I thought Jay marked him out of the game. There was one moment where he lost him and he got in but he fluffed his lines and that was the only time he got free of Jay.”
One piece of play involving Williams resulted in Lindsey turning to the crowd and applauding. Dion Conroy, Corey Addai and Williams played their way out of defence under pressure from Swindon attackers, which left the crowd on edge. We asked Lindsey why he turned to the crowd. “I Just thought it was a brilliant action,” he said. “A lot of people would look at that as a heart-in-the mouth situation but I want the fans to embrace those moments because it’s fantastic football.
"Whilst a lot of people will be heart-in-mouth, it’s actually planned quite well and that action worked perfectly and I quite liked it.”
The January transfer window is now open and Lindsey said: “I wouldn’t say soon but there will be some action. We are looking to add to what we have got so we will have to wait and see.”