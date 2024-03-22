Crawley Town boss on the 'moment' that helped inspire man-of-the-moment Klaidi Lolos' fantastic form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forward’s goal-scoring form has been pivotal in Reds’ recent form which has seen them rise to ninth and just one point off the play-offs with two games in hand.

In just the last three games, Lolos scored a brilliant winner in the 2-1 win over Harrogate Town, the equaliser against Notts County before they went on to win against Notts County and a superb strike to ensure a 1-1 draw with high-flying Stockport on Monday.

In total this season he has made 38 appearances, scored eight goals and provided four assists. Not bad for a player who was playing his trade at Oxford City last season.

Klaidi Lolos celebrates his equaliser against Stockport County | Picture: Eva Gilbert

But one man who is not surprised how the 23-year-old has performed this season is Scott Lindsey. The Reds recruitment over the summer raised some eyebrows, but Lolos is one of many plucked from Non League – Jay Williams, Joy Mukena, Adam Campbell, Harry Forster (the list goes on) - who have been outstanding and helped see Crawley have a real chance of reaching the play-offs.

Lolos has been impressive ever since he announced himself to the Crawley Town fans with an added time winner against Tranmere at the Broadfield Stadium in September. And although performances have been good, what has been lacking is that goal-scoring touch. But that has now changed, and Scott Lindsey explained why.

"I always backed that he would do what he has done. But we had a chat a couple of weeks back, just me and him, we had a moment where I spoke to him about why he is playing in League Two, when he has the same attributes as some players in the Championships.

"The difference is they have been more aggressive in front of goal and put the ball in the back of the net. Sometimes in the past I think Klaidi has been wrongly accused of trying to walk the ball over the line in certain actions. We had a chat and I think he has been more aggressive since then. I have told him that the perfect goal doesn’t exist.

“If you look at his goal the other night when Dan Orsi set him up, his first thought was, ‘I am going to shoot’, whereas as four weeks he would have taken an extra touch, and the goal might have closed up on him. But now he has learnt if I do get in a good position, pull the trigger. It’s like that old saying, you don’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket.

“If he adds goals to his game his ceiling goes even higher. The sky’s the limit where he could play.