Crawley Town boss praises fans before Wembley day out and gives rallying call to get more at play-off final

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has praised the Crawley fans for their support this season before his team face Crewe Alexandra at Wembley in the League Two play-off final.

The Reds got there after they beat MK Dons 8-1 on aggregate after a 5-1 win in Milton Keynes, which included a Danilo Orsi hat-trick and a Corey Addai penalty save.

This will be the first time Crawley have been to Wembley and will be a historic day for the club as they have the chance to return to League One for the first time since 2015 and have the chance to do it in front of a record-breaking crowd of at least 15,000 Reds fans.

On the fans going to Wembley, Lindsey said: “It’s fantastic that the fans have got their day out, I really wanted that for the fans as they have been brilliant to me and the players.

“We want to try and get it over 20,000, that will be an unbelievable effort by the fans.

“The fans have been fantastic all season, they’ve been brilliant, I am really pleased that we are rewarding them with a great day out.

“It means everything to me.”

The Crawley Town supporters celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024 | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

This season has been a hugely successful season for the Reds, and a lot of it is thanks to Lindsey who has also got the fans firmly on his side and has grown a great relationship with them.

He said: “The relationship that I built with the fans here has been fantastic and I am so proud to be the man that leads the team out, but I’m also really pleased that these supporters who have been brilliant with me certainly and the team to give them that day out is absolutely superb.”

With Crawley’s success this season, more and more fans have started to watch and follow the Sussex club, with Lindsey wanting more.

He said: “Let's get more people down here watching, its good football you could clearly see that on the tele the other night we played proper football. We don’t always get it right, but we have a go, it's a good atmosphere here and you’ll always see eleven young men running hard for the course, running for the badge, and it's a place to come down and see that.

“Let’s get more on board, it's a special place this, and the fans are unbelievable, just to be part of that, it's like a cult, they’re brilliant.

“And I think we can certainly create that at Wembley.”