Crawley Town boss praises his side's mental resilience after Cheltenham Town win

Scott Lindsey praised his Crawley Town side’s mental resilience after their 2-0 win against Cheltenham Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry McKirdy scored both goals in the second half to make it three games unbeaten, with two wins and two clean sheets on the bounce.

But it could have been another frustrating afternoon after Lindsey’s side missed a number of chances – including what appeared to be an open goal for McKirdy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lindsey said he never had any doubts or worries about his side not finding the back of the net, especially his in-form striker.

Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey acknowledges the fans ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England.

He said: “I'm never worried about Harry McKirdy in terms of mental strength or anything like that, because he'll just keep going and if he misses 14 chances, he'll just keep going and it's never a worry to me.

“I think the worry is, as a team, we become anxious because of our poor start to the season, you could call it. And because we miss chance after chance after chance, it almost feels that it's going to go down the other end and go in the net from a set-piece or whatever it may be, a scruffy goal, and then you come out of it with nothing. And that was kind of my message more so at half-time, about having that mental resilience to just stick to the task.

“I firmly backed us to win that game, given the chances that we created in the first half, felt that we could continue that and we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Harry's first goal was amazing, what a great finish from the edge of the box, took his first touch amazing back inside and great finish. The lads have been brilliant, the lads have thoroughly deserved that today.

“They worked hard, I thought we were the better team and I'm pleased.”

And it wasn’t just McKirdy who missed chances. “[Geraldo] Bajrami could have had hat-trick on set-pieces, “ said Lindsey. “I don't know how the one that hit the bar didn't go in. McKirdy's chance when Kabby [Tshimanga] did great down the right-hand side, put a great ball in. And it felt like a big chance, didn't it?

"And it did feel like it was going to be one of them days again. And I said to the lads at half-time, look, we need to make sure that our mentality is right today, because in past games, we've not scored gilt-edge chances and then we've crumbled at the other end, and it's important that we don't do that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I'm really proud of the players to keep playing and stick at the task. And Macca's goal was brilliant, wasn't it? And I thought Ade did great for the penalty as well, and a brilliant finish for Macca from the spot. A good afternoon. I know it was early kick-off, but I'm really pleased with the outcome of that game.”

That’s two clean sheets in a row now and Lindsey had praise for the defenders and keeper Harvey Davies.

“He [Davies] made a great save, didn't he? I mean, a real big chance for them that was. The back three in general have defended the box really well. Big Harry Pell comes on and Charlie Barker, every single ball that was put on him, he beat him in the air every single time. His timing was ridiculous today and I thought as a team we defended really well, so I'm proud of the players.”

Reds face Aston Villa in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night before a trip to Notts County in League Two on Saturday.