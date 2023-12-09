Crawley Town boss praises 'professional performance' as Reds pick up second away win of the season

Scott Lindsey praised his sides ‘professional’ performance as Crawley Town got their second away win this season against Colchester United.

Liam Kelly’s first half goal and Danilo Orsi’s penalty secured all three points for the Reds even after conceding late on in the game. Lindsey said: “The win was the one thing we really focused on today, we spoke about it and the away form was something we have addressed and something we wanted to put right.

“We've now picked some really good points up and not having a great away form, that result there turns it into half reasonable.”

Before the game a pitch inspection occurred at the JobServe Community stadium with both Lindsey and Colchester manager Mathew Etherington playing a role in the decision but there was no doubt in the Reds manager’s mind to having this fixture postponed. He said: “Me and Matthew Etherington went over there and made the decision with him and I was happy to play, we've come prepared. I felt confident with the team I picked and wanted the game on so I said as far as I'm concerned I want to play the game.”

Dion Conroy was back in the starting line-up for Crawley Town. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Both Dion Conroy and Liam Kelly ,who have missed recent games, returned to the starting lineup alongside Ben Gladwin. It was only the fourth time these three experienced players have played together.

Lindsey said: “It was a professional performance from the lads today, it's the fourth time that we've had Dion Conroy, Liam Kelly and Ben Gladwin on the pitch together and it goes to show when you have them experienced players on the pitch how comprehensive a performance can be, all four times that they've been on the pitch we've won.”

He added: “I thought that we were really effective especially in that first half down the right but the players were brilliant today, really focused. You could feel it from Thursday onwards and then at the hotel today you could tell that the players had a bit between their teeth and they were ready to play, that's why I wanted the game on.”

Lindsey once again showed that he is not afraid to make adjustments to his side as Will Wright played in midfield as well as moving Liam Kelly into the number ten role which paid off as he got on the scoresheet.

Lindsey said: “I just wanted to be really strong and structured in the middle of the pitch. Will's a really good footballer and obviously a defender as well so he could play that pivotal role where he drops in to become a defender out of possession.”