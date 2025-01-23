Crawley Town boss reveals defender has suffered 'freak' injury but gives positive update on former Portsmouth player

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have had their injury woes this season – and this week they had more bad news.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have seen long term injuries to Dion Conroy, Junior Quitirna and Josh Flint.

And Rob Elliot has now revealed Joy Mukena is likely to miss the rest of the season after a ‘freak’ training ground incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he also revealed Toby Mullarkey may miss some games due to his ongoing back injury.

Elliot said: “We had a really unfortunate incident where a freak accident with Joy Mukena in training where he slipped on the ball and the ground gave way underneath him and he's had a serious injury.

“So Joy looks like he's going to need surgery and there's a good chance we might not see him for the rest of the season. Hopefully, we're getting back quicker than that, but obviously it's too early to tell. Our thoughts are with Joy and looking after him because he's been brilliant for us. That’s devastating and leaves us very short at the back.

"We've been unfortunate that Toby Malarkey's back issue that he's been playing with has flared up to the point where he's probably going to be missing for a little bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But more positive news is that former Portsmouth defender Flint’s recovery is going well.

Crawley Town defender Joy Mukena suffered an injury in training that could see him out for the season | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The club shared footage on Flint on a running machine following his MCL injury he picked up during the 3-0 defeat to Northampton Town in October.

Elliot said: “Flinty's the ultimate professional and he's flying through his rehab, obviously still weeks away, but he's had another check with the surgeon that's given the all-clear, so that's pleasing for him because all the hard work he's putting in is showing.”

And the good news is Ronan Darcy is expected to return to the squad for the trips to Stockport County and Mansfield Town this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot said: “In terms of other areas [Ronan] Darcy should be back with the squad this weekend, which is good.

"And Ade [Adeyemo] and Harry Forster returned at the weekend. So now squad in some areas is getting stronger, but obviously the centre-half, the defensive issue is something we'll obviously have to look at now.”