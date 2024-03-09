Crawley Town boss reveals half-time message that inspired their second half comeback at Harrogate Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reds were 1-0 down at half-time after a long range strike from George Thomson. But a second half fight back and goals from Harry Forster and Lolos secured their seventh win on the road this season.

And Lindsey was blunt in his message to his team at half-time. “I thought we were outstanding in the second half especially,” he said.

“First half we played well but we didn't really create chances. They’re goal was from nothing but a good strike but against the play. The message at half time was to become more of an attacking threat with our play and we certainly did that so really pleased.

“The result is great, we are very much alive and kicking. I was delighted with the performance.”

Crawley lost Dion Conroy to injury in the first half and the Sulphurites took the lead shortly after. “I actually thought we became a little more negative after the goal,” said Lindsey. “We were fine after Dion went off and Joy [Mukena] came on. It was almost like they scored and we went backwards. The goal rocked us and gave them a leg. We kind of recovered and started to play again 10 or 15 minutes after that.

“But I said to the players at half time that we are in a position where we have to win games, we can’t be sitting off a team just because we have gone 1-0 down. We have to step forward and be brave and we certainly did that in the second half.”

Lindsey said he was disappointed with the lack of chances in the first half, but was delighted with the change in the second 45 minutes. “I wanted their keeper to be busier than he was,” he said.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was delighted with the win at Harrogate Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“I know have harked on all season about performances being important to us, which they are, the results are a biproduct of that but we are at the time of the season where we have got to win. We have got to test the keeper more, get the ball in the box more. I thought Kellan Gordon was outstanding in the second half, he got so many balls in the box and he was dead on his feet towards the end.

“He became a real threat for us.”

The win kept Crawley in the play-off hunt. They remained in 11th, three points off seventh place with a game in hand.

Lindsey said: “After Tuesday night’s game [Morecambe defeat] it would have been easy to throw the towel in and down tools but the season is not over and I keep banging that drum to the players. It’s not over until it’s mathematically over. We are right in it. I think the players showed real character to come back after Tuesday, playing so well and losing, to come here and do it again and win, and shows the fantastic character this group has got.”

And Lindsey, as always, praised the travelling fans for their support. “They never stopped singing the whole game, they were outstanding. I am so pleased for them, they spend a lot of money and come a long way.”