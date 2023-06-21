Crawley Town boss reveals his feelings on League Two fixture release day

Crawley Town will find out their League Two fixtures tomorrow (Thursday) as they prepare for the 2023/24 season.

For fans, fixture release day is an exciting day where they can plan their season, the long weekends away and visiting grounds they have never been to before.

But for Reds boss Scott Lindsey, it’s not a day he gets too excited about. “At the end of the day we have got to play everyone twice,” he said. “You look at that first two or three games, you always look at the Christmas games and you for certain teams you have worked for before. But I don’t get too excited about it.

"It’s just part of the business.”

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey is looking ahead to fixture release day. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But one thing Lindsey does know about the season ahead is how tough it’s going to be with the new additions to League Two for this campaign.

"It’s going to be a tough of season,” he said.

"The likes of Wrexham and Notts County coming in. You look at MK Dons coming down with Accrington coming in with an experienced manager in John Coleman, Morecambe coming down with an experienced manager in Derek Adams, Forest Green, who won promotion out of this division convincingly.

“Then you look at the teams who got in and around the play offs in Bradford, Stockport, Salford and Mansfield. The list is endless on the strong teams in this league.

"And then you look at the teams who struggled last season and who are spending a lot of money like Gillingham.

"They are forking out some big money on really good players like Jonny Williams from Swindon, players who I would love to have have but we can’t unfortunately.

“We know it’s going to be a tough season but one we are very much looking forward to.”

Crawley have yet to make a summer signing but Lindsey seemed very relaxed about the lack of movement so far.

He said: " It’s that period where some people are almost anxious that we haven’ t made a signing but it’s still very, very early.

