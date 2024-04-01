Crawley Town boss reveals simple reason why their impressive away form has turned around after Newport County hammering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year’s almost-disastrous season was a prime example with only two wins away from home. But their 4-0 demolition of Newport County on Easter Monday was their ninth win on the road this season – and Scott Lindsey said the reason is simple.

The win was a brilliant response to Good Friday’s defeat to Doncaster as goals from Dion Conroy, Ronan Darcy, Laurence Maguire and Adam Campbell saw them to the impressive victory.

And speaking to Gary Smith from BBC Surrey and Sussex, when asked why they have been so good on the road after the game, Lindsey said: “The secret behind our away form this season? We are a better side than we were this time last year.”

A big help against Newport was the 230 Reds fans who made the trip and Lindsey, as always, was grateful for their support. He said: “The fans were absolutely outstanding form start to finish today, we obviously gave them something to sing about, especially scoring early but I am really pleased for them. They have spent a lot of money coming here and it’s great to spend a bit of time showing my and our [staff and players] appreciation to them.”

The win put Reds back in the play-offs with a two-point cushion and a game in hand. And Lindsey was delighted with the way the game played out with Newport surprising Lindsey’s men with their shape.

He said: “Pleased with the outcome, pleased with the performance. We found it difficult in the first half in moments, they changed shape to what we thought they were going to do and what we prepared for, which made it hard for us. But we got to grips with it eventually and changed a few things at half time and I think it helped us.

“But we scored some really good goals today. I was really pleased with the first goal because it’s a set piece and the staff work really hard on set pieces. We played it short because it forced them to move more to the ball and it emptied out certain spaces in the box and allowed Dion to score.”

After going into the break at 2-0, Lindsey knew the game was not over. “I did say [at half time] 2-0 is a precarious one because the next goal is an important one,” he said. “I felt we turned down opportunities to make it 3-0 in the first half, and that’s not me being disrespectful to them because they could have scored a few in the first half.

“All the time it’s 2-0 it’s never down until you get that third one.”

There were four different scorers for Crawley at Rodney Parade from all areas of the pitch, but Lindsey said: “I don’t care who scores, could be Corey Addai for all I care as long as it goes in the back of the net and we win.”