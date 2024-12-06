Crawley Town boss says it's easy to bring players back to focus after Charlton Athletic high

One phrase we hear a lot from Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot is ‘don’t get too high, don’t get too low’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s after the FA Cup defeat against Lincoln or winning at The Valley on Tuesday, the Reds boss is always level headed in his post-matches.

On Tuesday night at Charlton, Reds were very ‘high’, and deservedly so, in their celebrations after the final whistle went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the manager was quick to repeat his mantra in the post match press conference and now he has had to get his players focussed on Saturday and the tough challenge of Stevenage.

Crawley Town players celebrate in front of the Reds fans at the Valley on Tuesday night | Picture: CTFC

And when we asked Elliot if it was easy to bring them down from Tuesday night, he said: “Yes, because you have to watch Stevenage and then you see they're very good.

“When you watch the opposition, same with Charlton, we watched them play against Walsall and Burton before that and they're excellent, so yes, you've got to enjoy the moments, and it was a big night for everyone, it was a big night for the club in the first league meeting between the two clubs, so I think that was significant.

“Obviously, the fan base that we took showed what it meant to the club as a whole and obviously, a win of that nature, you've got to enjoy it and the lads deservedly enjoyed it and I think that now we have to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

reset and understand what we did to have the feeling at the end.

“We have to work hard for 100 minutes, we have to reset, recover and do all the videos and the training and go again. You can't get too high, you can't get too low, just when you lose and it's not a good performance, you can't get too down on it and you can't feel too negative.

“You have to realise, you have to look at it, understand why, look at yourself, look at the lads and just try and work together to make sure we can fix it.”