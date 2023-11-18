Crawley Town boss says refereeing performance was 'nothing short of being a disgrace' as Reds lose to Barrow

Scott Lindsey said the refereeing performance was ‘nothing short of being a disgrace’ as his side lost 1-0 at Barrow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Reds striker Dom Telford’s controversial goal in the 46th minute sent Lindsey’s men travelling back to Sussex with nothing.

And although the Reds boss said his side probably didn’t do enough to win, they didn’t deserve to lose. And what made it even more frustarting is that Lindsey believes the goal should not have stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the build up to Barrow’s goal it appeared as if Telford had fouled centre back Will Wright. With Barrow playing on and Wright remaining on the ground, Robbie Gotts broke free down the right to play a ball across the box for Telford to finish low into the box corner and put Barrow ahead.

Scott Lindsey's Crawley Town lost 1-0 at Barrow. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lindsey said: “ I don’t even know where to begin with, it’s a head injury, the rules say you stop play.”

He added: “He ran over the top of him with his arms as if to say play on. You know it's dangerous, I don't know where at what point you say play on when there's a player down with a head injury, it's dangerous and the FA need to look at that.”

Overall the Referees performance was controversial with plenty of decisions going against the Reds with Lindsey expressing his feelings at full time. He said: “I'm really angry at the referee’s performance today. It was nothing short of being a disgrace really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 71st minute Crawley decided to make four changes, giving Barrow keeper Paul Farman enough time to set up his goal kick. With the four substitutes complete, Farman took his time to take the goal kick with the referee not speeding things up. Lindsey said: “It actually takes the enjoyment out of it for me.

“As a football manager you come here, you prepare the team all week, you work extremely hard, it's a long journey, we stay over, we get our preparation spot on our game plan was spot on, for him to perform like that i just think it's unfair.”

Even with this defeat in mind, Scott Lindsey still found time to praise the ‘65 brilliant fans that travelled’ and added: “Again it's just a shame that they almost feel let down.”

On the performance, he said: “We probably didn’t deserve to lose but we probably didn't do enough to win. We kind of ran out of ideas but they were defensively very very strong and they nullified spaces brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad