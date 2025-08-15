Crawley Town boss says 'we need help' as he makes squad plea with injury list building

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey believes Crewe Alexandra are a better side than the one Reds faced in the Play-off final in 2024.

Reds have lost three games on the trot and the squad is already looking a little thead bare through injury and suspension.

Dion Pereria and Danny Cashman have yet to make a competitive start for Reds and now Gavan Holohan is expected to be suspended after his Red card at Swansea.

And now Lindsey faces two tough games with a tript o league leaders Crewe and a visit of MK Dons to Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town fans have yet to see Danny Cashman in competitive action for Reds | Picture: CTFC

When asked about how busy the medical room is, Lindsey said: “It has been difficult in terms of that. I think that, we've picked up probably too many than we wanted.

“We have got probably at least one player coming back from that injury list. But still too many for me. And a lot of it is collateral damage from pre-season, probably too many, really.

But that's why we build a squad, and that's why we have a squad of players, which I still believe that we're short in terms of numbers.”

And Lindsey said they probably two or three more players to complete that squad.

“We speak about the recruitment side of things. I still feel that we need two or three in, which we're working extremely hard on, kind of in the background, behind the scenes.

“And we're, a lot of hard work's going in for that. And we do need help. We do need some players in. I think it's clear to see. Let's hope that we see some fresh faces soon.”