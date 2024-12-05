Crawley Town boss says ‘we've got to enjoy these moments’ after Charlton Athletic win

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot had encouraged fans to enjoy moments like Tuesday night, after Crawley beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Valley.

The Reds took the lead through Tola Showunmi after the striker curled his effort from the edge of the box into the top right-hand corner.

Charlton equalised in the second half through a nice finish from Daniel Kanu, but Max Anderson put Crawley back ahead with ten minutes left, after he put away the rebound from Jeremy Kelly’s shot.

There were celebrations from the away end at the conclusion to the game, with Elliot firmly involved as he hyped up the crowd and did a big celebration in front of them.

Rob Elliot celebrates in front of the Crawley Town fans at the Valley on Tuesday night | Picture: CTFCplaceholder image
On the celebrations, Elliot said: “Like I said, you can get humbled in this league very quickly, so I got a bit carried away with the fans there, which is hard not to do.

“But we've got to enjoy these moments because we work hard for them.

“We do work hard behind the scenes, and I'm so pleased for the staff, not just the players. People mucking in left, right and centre, Ben, the groundsman, you [media] have been driving things down and I think that a club of our stature in this league, it takes every single person in the club, and I think that's the thing I've been so pleased with.”

It was a special night for Elliot; to return to his boyhood club, and it was made more special by the result and performance that his team produced, as he also praised the fans’ support for their part in the result.

He said: “Yeah, it's weird I'm doing it at Charlton, so it's a bit weird for me. Obviously, I wouldn't mean to have any offence to the Charlton fans, but when you see that many fans there and obviously the reaction, and even when we were 1-1 down, I thought the big thing for me, I looked over, the fans were singing for the team because they knew there was one lapse and it was always going to happen, but they galvanised us and we went again.

“I think when you've got the fans and the players that are willing to work for each other and for the club and back each other in tough times, that's when you do have nights like this because it could have easily gone 1-1, 2-1.

“It could have been a, oh, we did okay and then lose, and maybe we would have done previously, but now we've learnt from it, and we've got there to the point where we go on and we get the win and not just settle for the draw, we go and get the win.”

