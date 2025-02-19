Crawley Town boss says Wigan draw shows 'they are up for the fight'

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has praised his team’s fight after last night’s 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics scored the first goal of the game through striker Dom Taylor, who headed in from close range, with former Red’s star Ronan Darcy having grabbed the assist.

It was a quick response from the hosts after that setback, with Charlie Barker’s long-range effort flying into the top left-hand corner, adding to the impressive goal catalogue the Reds have picked up this February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams pushed for a winner in the second half, with Wigan coming closer after hitting the woodwork and having two goals disallowed through offsides, including one in the final minute of the game.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot after the draw with Wigan at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

It was a hard-fought point for Elliot’s team, who started to feel the effects from three challenging home games in 10 days, with them staying unbeaten in those games, picking up five out of a possible nine points.

These valuable points have pushed them closer to escaping the relegation zone, leaving them two points behind Peterborough United in 20th.

Elliot praised his team for the fight they showed despite not playing at their best, as he said: “I think it shows that these players and the group, they’re here for the fight, they want to affect it. They want to fight for every moment and even when things aren’t going so well for us, even when they score, we come back. Charlie [Barker] scored a fantastic goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what’s going on at the moment with the goals we’re scoring, but it’s a fantastic goal from Charlie. Rushy [Hepburn-Murphy], exceptional again down the outside.

“I think, even then, the mentality to not be playing well but still get something from the game, get something within the moment where we could have crumbled, was excellent.”

Wigan made it a tough test for Crawley, with their stubborn defensive approach and threat on the counter-attack, which the Reds dealt with well throughout the game.

To help, Elliot turned to his bench, and despite only having six outfield players (no goalkeeper) filling out the dugout area, he used them well and applauded the impact they implemented in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Playing against a massive club, good team, very good manager. I thought ultimately the defensive stuff was the fact that we stuck to it and never threw in the towel. The lads who come on, I thought they did have an impact in terms of going forward, but they also had to do the work and carry on the work from the other lads, which they did.”

Reds travel to Blackpool on Saturday.