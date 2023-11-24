Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has said refereeing standards in League Two are ‘way off’ where they want them to be.

In the build-up to the decisive goal in the 1-0 defeat to Barrow last week, Will Wright was left on the floor with an apparent head injury, but referee Seb Stockbridge let play go on and Dom Telford scored what proved to be the winner. It’s not the only decision that has gone against Lindsey’s teams this year.

On the standards, Lindsey said: “I think we are way off where we want and need to be. I think most managers and the governing body in the referees department would probably agree. However, we do realise it is difficult to recruit and making sure there is a good healthy number coming through. We know it’s difficult but I think it definitely needs to be improved.

