Scott Lindsey is ‘hopeful’ Crawley Topn will see at least one new signing for Saturday’s clash against Salford City.

Crawley Town are yet to make a new signing this January transfer window aside from the renewal of goalkeeper Roshan Greensall’s contract until the end of the season.

When asked on Crawley’s intentions for the remainder of January, Lindsey said, “We are hopeful we may see, possibly at least one (new player) for Saturday.

“Of course, we want to try and add (new players) but we want to try and streamline the squad a little as well, which might see movement going the other way. But we want to add a little the squad that I feel is needed.”

The Reds have recently seen Liverpool’s James Balagizi and Brentford’s Ellery Balcmobe recalled from their season-long loan. In addition, their number nine, Tom Nichols and long-standing goalkeeper, Glenn Morris were moved on to relegation rivals Gillingham.

With fans anxious for some new faces at the club whilst other League Two sides continue to strengthen, Lindsey said, “There’s been a lot of work and the phone has not stopped ringing.

“We are trying to organise and put a real clear plan into place of what we need. Sometimes these things take time. There are a lot of moving things involved just for one player to come in. We are hopeful we will see a new face on Saturday.”

Crawley have until 11pm on Tuesday 31st January to finish their business whilst this Saturday, Lindsey will hopefully manage his first game for Crawley against Salford.

