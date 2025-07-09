Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey reveals what he looks for in triallists during pre-season

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey stated what he looks out for in a trialist after his team won 5-0 against Three Bridges in a pre-season friendly.

A number of new singings started for the Reds, with some of them having combined in the attacking third with success.

Kabongo Tshimanga’s effort was deflected off Dion Pereira, before the number nine got his goal to make it 2-0.

Former Worthing star Danny Cashman set up Reece Brown for a tap in after a slick move.

Lindsey made several changes in the second half, with all six trialists coming on, but it was the senior players who finished the scoring, with Jack Roles and new signing Louis Flower both having found the back of the net late on.

Some of the trialists impressed last night, including, Noah Watson, Mandela Egbo and Raphael Araoye who took advantage of this opportunity to prove themselves to Lindsey.

After the match, the Reds manager outlined what he looked for in the trialists.

He said: “Attitude. We want will and determination to run for a start.

“Technical ability to be able to play in a possession-based team is obviously a big factor, and I thought all the trialists did really well tonight.

“They all looked comfortable with the ball, they all looked like they wanted to run, they all looked like they wanted to press, defend, do the basics really well.

“I thought they did well.”

The trialists will have another opportunity to impress the boss on Saturday when they travel to East Grinstead this Saturday.