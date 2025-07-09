Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey wanted three things from the Three Bridges friendly and he got them all

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey stated what he looks out for in a trialist after his team won 5-0 against Three Bridges in a pre-season friendly.

They played their first pre-season game in front of the fans, and the Reds fans went home happy as they saw Crawley win 5-0 against ‘friendly neighbours’ Three Bridges at Jubilee Field.

Speaking after the game, Scott Lindsey had three things he wanted to happen from last night’s friendly. He said “ I spoke to the players about the three things before the game. That was keeping a clean sheet, scoring goals and winning the game. So, the three things we spoke about and the three things we’ve done. So, I’m really, really pleased with that.”

The game was played at a fast pace, but that was exactly what Lindsey wanted to see. He said: “We want an energy, we want a tempo which suits us, whether that’s with the ball or without the ball. We certainly showed that tonight.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey watches on at Jubilee Field | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

“I thought it was aggressive. We didn’t have to defend many moments because we camped in their half quite a lot of the time. So, the test would be to play against a team that probably asked more questions of us. But that’s not being disrespectful to Three Bridges. They give us a good game tonight. There were some moments where it was a little bit uncomfortable for us at times.”

The players will have their game-time upped this weekend when the Reds travel to East Grinstead on Saturday before facing Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night. When asked about the fact that most players played 45 minutes and whether this would be the case going forward, Lindsey said: “It’ll be slightly more on Saturday, probably around 60-30 split now. So, we’ve done two games, two 45s, so now it’ll be a 60-30 split moving forward. And then you’re going to look towards the back of the pre-season where there’ll be more 90 minutes thrown in with certain players.

“I think up to now we’ve kind of ticked all the boxes in which we wanted to tock in terms of distance covered in the weeks that we’ve trained and the games that we’ve played, and we’ve come away with no injuries, so that’s always a big plus.”