Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey: We got it wrong in one moment at it cost us the game

Despite the poor run of form, Reds manager Scott Lindsey wasn’t too downcast about his team’s performance.

He said: “[It was] much improved from last week. I thought we were resolute against a really strong team who are in the play-off places.”

“I thought we went toe-to-toe with them.”

Scott Lindsey said 'one moment' cost Crawley Town in their 1-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Due to good defensive performances from both teams, neither side seemed to be able to fashion a goalscoring opportunity, until Rio Adebisi opened the scoring for Crewe.

Lindsey said: “I thought we defended resolutely throughout the game, apart from one moment where one player didn't do his job properly.

“When you come across a team that is really strong you’ve got to make sure you do your job throughout the whole game, and you can’t switch off for a moment.

“We got it wrong in one moment and it cost us the game.”

Ten minutes into the match, Aaron Rowe escaped what appeared to be a nailed on red card, after a reckless challenge on Klaidi Lolos. Lindsey didn’t agree with the official’s decision of a yellow card.

He said: “I’ve watched it back, [and it’s a] clear red card, I don’t understand it. The standard [of refereeing] is just incredible. There’s no point in talking about it, it changes the shape of the game if the officials do their job properly.”

Despite the result, there are plenty of games left in the season and Crawley Town showed some promising signs today – one of which being the debut of deadline day recruit Jeremy Kelly.

Lindsey said: “We have to take the positives, and we will because we’ve got two big home games coming up now that we want to really attack.”

“Jeremy looked really, really bright on the ball.”

A hardy band of 118 Crawley Town fans made the trip to Cheshire for the game, and Lindsey paid tribute to them after the game.