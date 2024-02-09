Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey won't 'spend time and energy' on thinking about striker deal that didn't happen
Lindsey highlighted last Thursday that that was the one area he really felt they needed to add to. And it look promising as the BBC announced early that Reds were signing Donovan Wilson from Grimsby Town on loan.
But the deal fell through as it was reported the relevant paperwork was not done on time. There were also rumours of a second striker joining on loan from another club. But again, nothing materialized. But Lindsey is happy with where his squad is at and is now focussed on finishing as high as he can with what he has to work with.
He told us: “I'm not somebody who will spend time and energy thinking about that. It's gone. I've got a really good group of lads now and that's it.
“There's no energy spent on worrying about what could have been let's worry about what's going to be and that's the way I am.”