Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey highlighted last Thursday that that was the one area he really felt they needed to add to. And it look promising as the BBC announced early that Reds were signing Donovan Wilson from Grimsby Town on loan.

But the deal fell through as it was reported the relevant paperwork was not done on time. There were also rumours of a second striker joining on loan from another club. But again, nothing materialized. But Lindsey is happy with where his squad is at and is now focussed on finishing as high as he can with what he has to work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told us: “I'm not somebody who will spend time and energy thinking about that. It's gone. I've got a really good group of lads now and that's it.