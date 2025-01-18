Crawley Town boss sends message to fans going into second half of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With half of the season completed, Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has sent a message to the Crawley fans before their game against Burton Albion.

After two weeks without games due to postponements, Crawley host Burton in clash at the bottom of League One, with Burton lying at the bottom of the table, six points behind the Reds.

It is the perfect time for Crawley to get a result in front of their home fans, with the Reds fans seeing their team play at Broadfield Stadium for the first time since December 23 against Birmingham City, and will be in full support of their team after a poor festive period.

Before the game, Elliot sent a message out to the Crawley fans, with him being impressed by their support and thankful for them sticking with the club through a tough period of results.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot | Picture: Eva Gilbert

He said: “I think it’s just jeep sticking with us. They have been absolutely brilliant, like genuinely and I get that you probably think it’d be fair to say that the Christmas period knocked us track a little bit whereas before that I thought we were in a fantastic place.

“I thought the run up to Birmingham was brilliant, I think every game we was excellent we gave a brilliant account of ourselves in the best part of two/three months.

“The Christmas period with the schedule and the injuries that we had just the balance of the team, and the Exeter game finishing the way it did, and the Barnsley game we didn’t give ourselves a chance in the game.

“I think it is just stay on track and try not to take the last couple of weeks and let that discourage what’s been some brilliant times.”

Elliot is also looking forward to the prospect of playing at home again after almost a month away from Broadfield stadium and the home fans.

He said: “We’ve haven’t had loads of home games, which is what really helps in terms of getting that advantage and having that crowd behind you.

“Hopefully a few more home games coming up against some big teams, big clubs, exciting times as well because this is where we want to be, with the likes of your Wrexham’s, the so called bigger clubs with big budgets and the fan bases coming and we get to showcase ourselves, and when we have I think we’ve done a brilliant job at it.”