Players surround the referee after Omar Bogle's challenge on Jack Payne. Picture by Cory Pickford

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Reds as Omar Bogle's 40th minute strike separated the sides.

And Yems took responsibility for the defeat but also was not impressed by the performances of some of his players.

He said: "I pick the side. I backed players to do jobs today which they didn't do. I sent them out there. Not good enough.

"You praise them when they do well, but it ain't acceptable and there are certain players, in my tenure, who have a hell of a lot to do to get back in the side..

"We never laid a glove on them today.

"We worked on it all week in training, we knew it would be different and we knew it would be tough but we suddenly went all Charlie Bananas think we can only play the big sides.

"Some of them ain't good enough. Listen, after today, and it ain't only after today and it sounds really critical but I am finished with some of them. They have really really made my mind up that some of them are no where near it."

And Yems, who was shown a red card after the final whistle for speaking out of turn, slammed referee Brett Huxtable.

"He sends me off and takes great pleasure, that is the worst official [we have had]..

"He didn't cost us the game but he could have cost Payney [Jack Payne] his leg. Payney has a Mars Bar on his leg now. I don't want see players sent off but just be consistent.

"The FA will be on the phone saying 'Yemsy is blaming the ref'. Come down and watch these referees who are doing these games."

Yems made an early change in the game, replacing Will Ferry with Sam Matthews. Ferry did not look happy when he was substituted off.

When asked the reason for the early substitution, Yems said: "That's between me and Will Ferry, but he won't speak to me like that again."