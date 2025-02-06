Crawley Town boss wants his side to maintain Wrexham levels in trip to Bolton Wanderers

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot wants to see his side maintain the levels they hit against Mansfield Town and Wrexham as they travel to Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

Reds may have lost against the Dragons, but they dominated the game in terms of possession and chances and were only beaten by a goal that should have been ruled out.

But going to Bolton won’t be easy for the Reds. After missing out on promotion due to a play-off final defeat to Oxford United last season, they are looking to to get in at least the play-offs again this season.

And this will be Stephen Schumacher’s first game in charge of Wanderers after he was appointed manager following Ian Evatt’s departure.

Elliot believes the fact it’s Schumacher’s first game in charge will add to the ‘intense atmosphere’ at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

He said: “We just want to continue where we've left off in terms of the Mansfield and especially the Wrexham game, I thought it was excellent.

“We know how the game ended and sometimes it doesn't go for you, but I think that shouldn't take away from what was a fantastic performance and I think we just want to keep on with that because I think if we keep those levels of performances then we know the points will come with that.

“It's really important to me that we don't let those levels drop and going to Bolton is going to be a tough game anyway because of the size of the club and the players they've got and obviously the new manager's first game at home is going to be a bit of an intense atmosphere, so we're going to have to manage that.

“But ultimately it's just about us and us moving forward with how we want to play.”

And he knows Bolton will be a tough side to break down and keep out.

“They're a very good side, they've been up and around the top of the league all season, they've got a very experienced manager, a very good manager who likes to play good football, so I think it'll be a really good footballing game,” said Elliot.

“They've obviously got some players like Aaron Collins and Joel Randall for example, they took from Peterborough, who can really hurt you. So we need to make sure that we're at it both with and without the ball.

But again I think we're getting to the point now where yes, we'll obviously respect every opponent and we want to make sure that we'll work during the week to nullify what we think we can, but we've got to really concentrate on what our strengths are and go out and perform the way we have done, like we did the last two games because they're the levels that I expect and I think they're the levels we've got to demand from each other because you get what we should have ultimately picked up a point at least against Wrexham, but that's where the performances always equal the points in my opinion and the one time it goes against you is usually a one-off because the performances are there.

“So that's what we're aiming for Saturday and then obviously leading us into a busy period.”

Elliot added: “We have got a couple of niggles, a couple of illnesses, but other than that no, pretty good, everyone should be OK for Saturday.”