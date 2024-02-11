Crawley Town can 'take some positives' from Crewe loss, says defender Dion Conroy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town put in a good performance against the high-flying Railwaymen, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough, and a Rio Adebisi goal sent the Reds home without any points.

Conroy, Crawley captain in Ben Gladwin’s absence, didn’t think the result correctly represented the team’s performance.

“[It is] very frustrating.” Conroy said: “I thought we defended very well.

“We limited them to barely any chances really. I think Corey [Addai] said he had to make one save.”

“Bar the result, it was a good performance, and we can take some positives from it.”

Conroy said the Reds did enough to win the game, but they didn’t capitalise on their opportunities

He added: “We had our own chances maybe that we should’ve taken, definitely in the first half. So, it’s a difficult one to take.”

Despite the run of four games without a win, Conroy is confident that Crawley can crack on and start to climb the League Two table again.

He said: “Luckily now we’ve got a game Tuesday [at home to Walsall] where we can put it right at home and we can kick on from there.

“We’ve got quite a lot of games left, we’ve got to brush ourselves down and get back on the training pitch. We have time to get to where we want to get to.”

Even if 15th-placed Crawley’s form continues to falter, they have already performed better than most predictions said they would at the beginning of the season – and Conroy is well aware of this.

The defender said: “At the start of the season a lot of people were saying we were going to be favourites to be relegated. I think we’ve done really well.

“We’ve probably hit a bit of a patch where the form hasn’t been great. It happens to every team in the world, but the thing is now that we’ve got to stop that form.