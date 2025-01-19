Crawley Town captain says Reds have to 'trust the process' after Burton Albion draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town captain Dion Conroy said that it was a good performance but frustrated that they could not take more of their chances after drawing 1-1 at home to Burton Albion.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through Rumarn Burrell, after he was found by a ball over the top of the Crawley defence, which he ran onto before finishing past Jojo Wollacott in the Crawley net.

Tola Showunmi equalised in the second half with a smart finish, but that is the only goal the Reds could get in a frustrating afternoon of more missed chances and opportunities.

Looking back on the match, Conroy said: “Frustration is probably the right work. Dominate the first half, have a lot of chances, should score a few goals, second half is exactly the same.

Charlie Barker competes for Crawley Town v Burton Albion

“It’s a good performance from the boys, we did all we could, just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net enough.

“We will take the good performance, use the momentum going into Stockport and a busy schedule.”

On another day, Crawley win this game comfortably with the chances that they created, but it is a similar story for the Reds as missed chances has cost them three points again.

Conroy said: “I think it was quite similar last year, in the sense that we’d have a lot of the ball, and we create a lot of chances, and it seemed like for most part of last season we were not scoring as many goals as we should have.

“We have to trust the process, keep working hard everyday, keep preparing for every games right and I am sure that the goals will start going in because we have shown that we’re in the right spots, we’re making the right moves, the right decisions it’s just that final but.”

Along with the chances missed, the Reds did not have much luck with the referee too, with many big decisions going against the home team, including a foul before the Burton goal and a possible handball in the penalty area.

On the referee, Conroy said: “I think everyone watching that game knew the decisions didn’t go our way that should have gone our way.

“The boys were talking about a handball in their box at the end of the game.

“Things didn’t go our way today which they should have but I’ve been on many teams where I’ve been on the other side where we have had things go our way, so that’s part of the game.

“We had the chances we needed to take the three points so we can’t put too many excuses out there.”

This was the Reds first game in two weeks, but now they have games coming thick and fast with Stockport their next test.

Conroy believes that his team are good enough to get through this period with good results, as he said: “Same thing as last year, every game you go to in these leagues is tough, it is the nature of the sport.

“We are good enough to get points out of these games, we’ve proven that over last season, this season. It is all about doing the right work during the week and do the right preparation that we need for Stockport and then move onto the next games.

“We can play well, we can compete against anyone. You look at the game against Birmingham, even game could have gone either way, so we have that confidence.

“Obviously we wish we won today, which is a bit disappointing, but the performance was good.”