Crawley Town chairman and CEO steps away as new lead investors have 'different vision' for club's future

Crawley Town chairman and CEO Preston Johnson has stepped away from his role citing the different vision the new lead investors have for the club.

Johnson has played a key role in the club ever since WAGMI United took control at the Broadfield Stadium in April 2022. He was initially co-chairman with Eben Smith.

He stood down from that role after the play-off win in May 2024 before a swift return as chairman and CEO as they headed into their League One campaign.

But it has become apparent new lead investors have taken control – and ownership statement on the club’s website says: “Crawley Town Directors: Daniel Khalili, Ryan Gilbert & Maxwell Strowman.” – and they do not share the same vision as Johnson.

And in a statement on social media, Johnson said he disagreed with their vision for the club and player recruitment, saying ‘I do not believe this shift represents the best path forward for the club’.

Johnson said in his statement: “I love this club and everyone who makes it what it is, so I wanted you to hear the news directly from me: I am stepping away from my role as chairman and CEO of Crawley Town Football Club.

“WAGMI United is in the process of transitioning to new lead investors who will guide the club forward - and they have different vision for its future. (You will hear more from the new leadership team in the near future).

“As a result, this summer’s player recruitment has gone in a different direction than the data-driven approach that has powered our success over the past few years.

“I do not believe this shift represents the best path forward for the club , which is why I have made the difficult decision to step back and make space for the new leadership to pursue their vision with my involvement.

“My time at Crawley Town Football Club has been one of the defining experiences of my life. There’s no doubt that we endured plenty of challenges together, but we also experienced incredible success.

“I’ll never forget the thrill of our play-off run to Wembley to achieve promotion and the opportunity to Experience a League One season.

“But most of all, I’ll never forget the people I’ve crossed paths with here. This is a special place and special community. Thank you to everyone who supported me over these past few years - you know who you are - and thank you for the opportunity to play a small part in the long, rich history of Crawley Town Football Club. It was the honor of a lifetime.”

The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance posted on X: “The CTSA would like to thank Preston for the work that he has done for the club. We are already in communication with the new lead investors and look forward to working with them going forward.”

Fan and CTSA board member Sam Jordan posted: “New directors at @crawleytown but no communication from the club except @SportsCheetah [Preston Johnson] personal statement this afternoon. Preston is still the sole director listed on companies house too.”

Jordan also linked to the club’s ownership statement and shared a screen shot of Johnson’s director profile on Companies House.