Crawley Town claim point at Salford City to continue unbeaten League Two start

Scott Lindsey’s team took the lead five minutes before the break when Luke Garbutt put through his own goal.

Salford levelled two minutes into the second half when Conor McAleny converted from close in after a Stephen Mallan cross.

That was how it ended and the point leaves Crawley Town sixth in the early table.

It was encouraging stuff from the Reds, who began the new League Two season a week with debutant Will Wright’s goal earning a 1-0 home win over Bradford.