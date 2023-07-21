NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town co-chairmen meet with supporters' alliance to discuss transfer strategy which has 'yielded some promising early results'

Crawley Town’s co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith Preston Johnson have told the club's supporters’ alliance the transfer strategy has 'yielded some promising early results'​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 21st Jul 2023, 23:38 BST

WAGMI united have faced criticism from some fans about the the their transfer policy following the departures of the likes of Jack Powell, Jake Hessenthaler and Kwesi Appiah this summer.

The players who have come into the club like Ade Adeyemo, Jay Williams and Harry Forster on paper have little League Two experience.

But Smith and Johnson met with the Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance (CTSA) to discuss the strategy among other issues at the club.

A CTSA spokesperson said: “The CTSA met with the Co-Chairmen yesterday by video. The discussion was primarily focused on the current transfer strategy.

“Eben and Preston expressed their satisfaction with how the transfer window has progressed so far and are positive about what the rest of the transfer window holds.

“The Co-Chairmen highlighted the recruitment strategy of uncovering young players from the lower leagues with high potential. They commented that the strategy has yielded some promising early results and credited Scott Lindsey for his role in identifying and developing such talent.

“We were informed that the search for a new CEO is ongoing. At our previous meeting, the CTSA had suggested a candidate whom the club has spent the past few weeks in conversations with. Unfortunately, negotiations were unsuccessful. The CTSA suggested another candidate on this call and the club is beginning the vetting process immediately.

Crawley Town co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Crawley Town FCCrawley Town co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Crawley Town FC
“The CTSA are also working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the club’s future is safeguarded.”