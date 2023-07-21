Crawley Town’s co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith Preston Johnson have told the club's supporters’ alliance the transfer strategy has 'yielded some promising early results'​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

WAGMI united have faced criticism from some fans about the the their transfer policy following the departures of the likes of Jack Powell, Jake Hessenthaler and Kwesi Appiah this summer.

The players who have come into the club like Ade Adeyemo, Jay Williams and Harry Forster on paper have little League Two experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Smith and Johnson met with the Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance (CTSA) to discuss the strategy among other issues at the club.

A CTSA spokesperson said: “The CTSA met with the Co-Chairmen yesterday by video. The discussion was primarily focused on the current transfer strategy.

“Eben and Preston expressed their satisfaction with how the transfer window has progressed so far and are positive about what the rest of the transfer window holds.

“The Co-Chairmen highlighted the recruitment strategy of uncovering young players from the lower leagues with high potential. They commented that the strategy has yielded some promising early results and credited Scott Lindsey for his role in identifying and developing such talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were informed that the search for a new CEO is ongoing. At our previous meeting, the CTSA had suggested a candidate whom the club has spent the past few weeks in conversations with. Unfortunately, negotiations were unsuccessful. The CTSA suggested another candidate on this call and the club is beginning the vetting process immediately.

Crawley Town co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Crawley Town FC