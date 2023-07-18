Crawley Town came from behind to win 2-1 at National League South outfit Dover Athletic in this evening’s pre-season friendly.

A Reds own goal gave the Whites the lead before Nick Tsaroulla restored parity from the penalty spot.

Scott Lindsey’s side recorded their third pre-season win from three courtesy of Ashley Nadesan’s late second half strike.

The hosts opened the scoring on 23 minutes when a Reds triallist accidentally diverted the ball past Luca Ashby-Hammond.

But Crawley needed just six minutes to level the score. Tsaroulla fired home his spot-kick after being brought down in the box.

The Reds eventually took the lead on 78 minutes. Nadesan was on hand to tap into an empty net after Dom Telford’s effort rebounded off the woodwork.

Crawley Town host Premier League Crystal Palace tomorrow in their fourth pre-season friendly (7.45pm).

Crawley Town starting XI: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Triallist, Klaidi Lolos, Joel Lynch, Triallist, Triallist, Ade Adeyemo, Jayden Davis, Nick Tsaroulla, Rafiq Khaleel, Triallist.

Ashley Nadesan netted Crawley Town's winner at Dover Athletic. Picture by Eva Gilbert