NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Crawley Town come from behind to beat Dover Athletic in pre-season friendly

Crawley Town came from behind to win 2-1 at National League South outfit Dover Athletic in this evening’s pre-season friendly.
By Matt Pole
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:41 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 21:43 BST

A Reds own goal gave the Whites the lead before Nick Tsaroulla restored parity from the penalty spot.

Scott Lindsey’s side recorded their third pre-season win from three courtesy of Ashley Nadesan’s late second half strike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hosts opened the scoring on 23 minutes when a Reds triallist accidentally diverted the ball past Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Most Popular

But Crawley needed just six minutes to level the score. Tsaroulla fired home his spot-kick after being brought down in the box.

The Reds eventually took the lead on 78 minutes. Nadesan was on hand to tap into an empty net after Dom Telford’s effort rebounded off the woodwork.

Crawley Town host Premier League Crystal Palace tomorrow in their fourth pre-season friendly (7.45pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crawley Town starting XI: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Triallist, Klaidi Lolos, Joel Lynch, Triallist, Triallist, Ade Adeyemo, Jayden Davis, Nick Tsaroulla, Rafiq Khaleel, Triallist.

Ashley Nadesan netted Crawley Town's winner at Dover Athletic. Picture by Eva GilbertAshley Nadesan netted Crawley Town's winner at Dover Athletic. Picture by Eva Gilbert
Ashley Nadesan netted Crawley Town's winner at Dover Athletic. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Second half substitutes: Kellan Gordon, Joy Mukena, Jay Williams, Liam Kelly, Tobi Omole, Harry Ransom, Harry Forster, Danilo Orsi, Ashley Nadesan, Dom Telford.

Related topics:Nick TsaroullaNational League South