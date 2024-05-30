Crawley Town confirm season and match ticket prices for upcoming League One campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have confirmed season and match ticket details for the upcoming 2024-25 season in League One.

Following the Red Devils’ historic win at Wembley Stadium on May 19, Scott Lindsey’s side are now ready to embark on what will be the club’s fourth season in League One.

Last season saw the club’s average home attendance rise to 3,557 - the highest in the club’s history - with the record previously being 3,486 in the 2013-14 season.

This season’s average attendance represents an overall 56% increase when compared to the 21-22 season, where average attendance was 2,277.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Dion Conroy of Crawley Town lifts the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy after the team's victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

This promotion winning season has also seen a number of other club records beaten:

Highest number of Crawley Town fans at home game - MK Dons (4,889), with two of the top four recorded figures also coming this season (Doncaster 4,711 & Colchester United 4,258).

Highest number of Crawley Town fans at an away ‘league’ game - Sutton United (1,152) and during the play off campaign MK Dons (A) (1,630).

Highest record pre-season crowd at the Broadfield Stadium- Crystal Palace (5,562).

ON SALE DATES & DETAILS

Season tickets will go on sale from 10am on Saturday, June 1.

The club will open the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite from 10am until 4pm for fans to purchase or renew their season ticket, take a picture with the play-off trophy and view a range of Adidas stock, which has been heavily reduced to just £10 an item.

Any remaining match shirts will be sold for £15. The club will then return to its normal operating hours from Monday, June 3.

At this time, a seat reserve for those renewing from the 2023-24 season will begin, alongside an early bird window for new season ticket holders, which will see season tickets listed at a reduced price until July 1. Supporters who purchase season tickets in the early bird window will be entitled to the following benefits:

Priority purchase for all-ticket cup ties, home or away*.

x2 additional free tickets to any Home Sky Bet League game of your choice.

20% off all clothing priced over £10 in the Club Shop on the production of your Season Ticket.

Opportunity to upgrade your match ticket to hospitality in the Innovation Electrical Suite for a reduced price.

Matchday food voucher.

*Any individual who purchases a season ticket after the early bird window will still receive priority purchase for all-ticket cup ties, home or away.

Early bird window season ticket prices and general sale season ticket prices can be found here.

HOW TO PURCHASE

To purchase a season ticket, please download an application form by clicking here and return it in person to the ticket office - please do this before coming to the ticket office - those renewing need not fill in an application form, they will however have their details checked upon purchase.

The club can also confirm that Crawley are working closely with our ticketing partner to introduce online sales for season tickets. Crawley expect this to be available in the coming weeks and will communicate more information once the feature is live.

PARKING

Reserved season-long car parking is available for all home league matches across the 2023-24 season on a renewal basis. This will be only for existing car park space holders due to limited space. This can be purchased during the season ticket benefit window and is only available to season ticket and blue badge holders.

ELIGIBILITY

Any person buying a season ticket who is not an adult (21+) will need to produce ID when purchasing their ticket. Acceptable forms of ID are a passport, driving licence or valid student ID card.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS

Details of eligibility criteria for disabled supporters applying for a season ticket for their carer can be found here.

A REMINDER OF KEY DATES

Saturday, June 1 - Early bird and seat reserve windows begin

Monday, July 1 - Early bird and seat reserve windows end. Season tickets go on general sale w/o benefit window and no seat reserve.

If you have any queries about season tickets please call our ticket office on 01293 410 000 or email [email protected].

INDIVIDUAL MATCH TICKETS

In addition to season tickets, the club can also confirm prices for single-match tickets for the upcoming season, which can be found here.

HOSPITALITY SEASON TICKETS

Why not sample the best seats in the house this season with Crawley’s matchday hospitality tickets available for all home games during the 2024-25 season?

The 24/25 hospitality ticket package includes:

Admission to the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite.

A full meal service, including main, dessert and post-match pies and pastries, half-time refreshments, and access to the bar.

Watch the game in the best padded seats in the house in the Executive Seating Area.

Watch the man of the match presentation.

Chance to participate in a pre-match Q&A with a player, manager or special guest.

1 reserved car parking space.

Complimentary team sheets.

Hospitality Tickets Prices:

Adult - £70 or £65 per head for groups of 8 or more.

Child (U18) - £40

ST Holder Upgrade (Adult) - £45

ST Holder Upgrade (U18) - £35

**Over-18s only to be served alcohol, EFL and local licensing laws apply**

To book a hospitality ticket for any home game, please email [email protected]