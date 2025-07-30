Crawley Town confirm Vertu Trophy group stage dates and venues
Scott Lindsey’s side have been placed into Group F in the Southern Section.
The Reds will face Vertu Trophy holders Peterborough United, last season’s beaten League One play-off finalists Leyton Orient, and Aston Villa under-21s in the group stages of the tournament.
Crawley will begin their Vertu Trophy campaign at home to the young Villains on Tuesday, September 16 (7.45pm kick-off).
The Reds then travel to Orient on Tuesday, October 7 (7pm), before concluding the group phase at home to Peterborough on Tuesday, November 11 (7.45pm).
The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage.
Last season, Crawley Town faced AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s and Wycombe Wanderers.
