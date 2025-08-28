Crawley Town could welcome back former Luton Town star for tough trip to Chesterfield - Scott Lindsey preview

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey thinks the Reds are in for another tough game this weekend when they travel to Chesterfield.

The Spireites have won four of their five games so far this season, scoring nine goals, and currently sit 2nd in the league.

Talking to club media, Lindsey praised his opponents. He said “They’ve got some very good footballers. They play a similar style to us in many ways as they like a lot of possession. They’ve got (Armando) Dobra, obviously (Ronan) Darcy’s been playing, scoring an unbelievable goal at Harrogate last week, chopped the defenders about three times in the box and slotted it beautifully, so obviously a good player. Cookie (Paul Cook) obviously a very experienced manager who’s done a lot of games and knows how to win a game.

“Before a ball was kicked, they were favourites to be a promotion team, so we know it’s going to be a tough game. When you look at our start of the season, we’ve played the team that are first, we’re about to play the team that are second, we’ve played the team in third, and we’ve played the team that are fourth. In fact, Newport are the only team that we’ve played that are outside the top ten, obviously with Tranmere being tenth.”

Dion Pereira in action for Crawley Town pre-season | Picture: CTFC

The Reds welcome back Gavan Holohan from his three-match suspension for his sending off against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup. Lindsey said “He served his three matches, but it’s kind of my decision to now pick a squad. We’ve also got Dion Pereira back from injury. We’ve got Harry Forster too back from injury so I’ve got to now pick a squad that will travel tomorrow up to Chesterfield and where I think the team needs help, but it’s a massive plus having Gav back and having the two boys back from injury as well.”

When asked about the mood in the dressing room, Lindsey said “Really good, because I think the players know that we’re not miles away. It’s not bad the environment that we’re in. We feel that we’re playing well, if you take the Grimsby game away, I think our performances have been very good.

“We’ve created chance after chance after chance, but we’ve just not put the ball in the net. If we continue to play in that manner, I’m sure that we will be alright, in fact I know we will be. We’ve just got to keep believing that we can score goals, albeit we’ve put the ball into certain areas, and we’ve not scored, but you can’t have that amount of chances and not score, so we feel that we’re very close.”