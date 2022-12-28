Reds on search for striker

Crawley Town have made an approach to sign former Southampton striker Charlie Austin, according to therealefl.co.uk.

The website claims the Reds are making a second bid for the experienced striker.

The exclusive article, which you can read here, says: “It’s understood that Crawley are making a second attempt to sign the forward after his failure to attend a planned medical at the Robins yesterday. After Austin had agreed to a termination of his contract with Australian side Brisbane Roar, the Red Devils made contact with his representatives but were politely told no as he was considering moving back to his previous club Swindon Town.”

Boss Matty Etherington will be looking for striker options with Tom Nichols agreeing a deal with Gillingham while Ashley Nadesan is out for up to eight weeks after picking up an injury against Hartlepool United.

When the Crawley asked the club whether there was any truth in the Austin rumour, a spokesperson said: “Not at the moment.”

Austin, 33, has scored 177 goals in 440 senior appearances, including 34 goals in the Premier League, and has played for Swindon Town, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton and West Brom.

